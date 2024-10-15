Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up approximately 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.13.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Hubbell stock opened at $460.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $461.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

