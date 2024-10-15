Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.45.

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1.05 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $494.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.66 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oatly Group by 182.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Oatly Group by 144.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,886 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

