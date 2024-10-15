NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Boosted by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,428,779 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $653,567,000 after buying an additional 118,366 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,271,866 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $611,336,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,818,393 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,312,000 after acquiring an additional 173,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,421 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,628,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.40.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $10.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.85. 3,602,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,629. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

