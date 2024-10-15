NXM Market Cap Reaches $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,106.24 or 1.00023360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00065478 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

