Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 157,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,071,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,674. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.33.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

