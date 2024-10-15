NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.39. 2,627,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,039,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,595. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

