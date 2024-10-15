Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $82,250.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $128,044.80.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Christine Ring sold 9,050 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $225,707.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Christine Ring sold 9,870 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $246,848.70.

On Thursday, August 1st, Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80.

Shares of NRIX stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.70. The company had a trading volume of 126,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

