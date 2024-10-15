Numbers Protocol (NUM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $403,115.47

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Numbers Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $403,115.47 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol was first traded on November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official message board for Numbers Protocol is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04323424 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $399,594.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numbers Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numbers Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numbers Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

