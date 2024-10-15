Novare Capital Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $931.16 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $913.95 and a 200 day moving average of $854.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.98 billion, a PE ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

