Novare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Novare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $780,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,069.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $89,115.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,099.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $780,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,069.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,154 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

