Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 5,992 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 20,870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 114,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 69,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $81.49. 7,070,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,196,049. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $655.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

