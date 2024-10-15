Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at $365,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,311,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,455,000 after purchasing an additional 173,117 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 518,375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 332,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,115. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

