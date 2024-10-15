Notcoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $889.10 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Notcoin has a market capitalization of $889.10 million and $257.34 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Notcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin’s genesis date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,456,959,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,456,959,452 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,456,959,452.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00846404 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $143,805,896.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Notcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

