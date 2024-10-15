Norway Savings Bank Sells 115 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.80. The stock had a trading volume of 823,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,295. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $136.86. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

