Norway Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,503 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. 426,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,398. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $47.76 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

