Norway Savings Bank Raises Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 45,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.14 and its 200-day moving average is $323.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $380.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total value of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

