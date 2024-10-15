Norway Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 6,546 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.77. 365,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,489. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

