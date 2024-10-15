Norway Savings Bank Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. 1,813,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,793,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.83 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.