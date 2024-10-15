Norway Savings Bank Has $1.40 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,214,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,754. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

