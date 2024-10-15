Norway Savings Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 17.1% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.30. The company had a trading volume of 525,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,744. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.20. The firm has a market cap of $174.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

