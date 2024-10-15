Norway Savings Bank Acquires 58 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 216,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 655.9% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,637,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.75. 817,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,046. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.77.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.42.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

