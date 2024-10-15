Northland Securities Boosts Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Price Target to $49.00

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATMU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ATMU stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.33. 80,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,509. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.96.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,539.48. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atmus Filtration Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,391 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,800,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $17,743,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after buying an additional 583,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.