Node AI Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (GPU)

Node AI (GPU) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $63.99 million and $1.47 million worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Node AI has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Node AI token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI was first traded on December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,016,171 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 95,016,170.52788775 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.65136597 USD and is up 20.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,435,261.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

