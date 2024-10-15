Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter. Nippon Paint had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 7.90%.

About Nippon Paint

(Get Free Report)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.