Nina Richardson Sells 4,999 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director Nina Richardson sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $120,675.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,475.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COHU stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.21. 556,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,791. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -504.20 and a beta of 1.53. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,781,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 905,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 320,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,422,000 after buying an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cohu from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

