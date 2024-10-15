Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF) Short Interest Update

Nichias Co. (OTCMKTS:NICFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nichias Stock Performance

NICFF stock remained flat at $22.86 during trading on Tuesday. Nichias has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

About Nichias

Nichias Corporation manufactures and sells thermal insulation materials primarily in Japan. It operates in five segments: Construction and Sales for Plants, Industrial Products, High-Performance Products, Auto Parts, and Building Materials. The company offers gaskets and packings, including sheet, semi-metal, metal, and cloth gaskets, pastes and other sealing materials, and gland packings, as well as thermal insulation materials for molten aluminum.

