Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,249.0 days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NWPHF opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

