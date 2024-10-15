Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in September

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the September 15th total of 96,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,249.0 days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NWPHF opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
