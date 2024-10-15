Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the September 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 667,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.98. 548,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,986. The company has a market cap of $594.71 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 647,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 418,570 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 210.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 349,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,891,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 313,451 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 161.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 322,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 199,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Newpark Resources by 43.7% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 622,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

