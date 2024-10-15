Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Short Interest Up 23.8% in September

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Newcore Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCAUF remained flat at $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Newcore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22.
About Newcore Gold
