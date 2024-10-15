Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $216,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $713.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $688.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $736.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.