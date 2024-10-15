Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,151,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 2,805,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestlé stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.50. 11,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,127. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $117.52.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

