Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,546,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,085,000 after buying an additional 1,663,125 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 177,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,402.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

