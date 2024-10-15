NEAR Protocol Price Hits $4.95 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and $353.58 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $4.95 or 0.00007518 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00043667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,249,257 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,697,638 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,215,069,209 with 1,214,517,877 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.78116638 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 453 active market(s) with $249,461,424.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

