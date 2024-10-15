NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.99 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.93 or 0.00007426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.99 billion and $574.12 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00041841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,215,339,553 coins and its circulating supply is 1,214,788,752 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

