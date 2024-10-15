NBC Securities Inc. Sells 5,131 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 192,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,637,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,823. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

