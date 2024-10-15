NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.56.

Atmos Energy stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.45. 68,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $105.44 and a 12 month high of $142.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $701.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

