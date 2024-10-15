NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 575 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after acquiring an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,967,000 after purchasing an additional 288,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cameco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,708,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,524,000 after purchasing an additional 215,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cameco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,210,000 after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 6.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,672,000 after buying an additional 265,196 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

