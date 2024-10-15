NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 147,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,337,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.06.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $302.91. The stock had a trading volume of 147,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $232.29 and a one year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

