NBC Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cogent Communications worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2,739.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,035,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,430,000 after buying an additional 998,796 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after purchasing an additional 876,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $27,942,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 83.0% in the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 666,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,560,000 after purchasing an additional 302,365 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $112,561.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $112,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,859.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $100,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,138.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. The company had a trading volume of 113,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,567. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 15.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

