NBC Securities Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $11,916,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PH traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $643.31. The company had a trading volume of 109,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.46. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $598.57 and its 200-day moving average is $557.54.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $655.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

