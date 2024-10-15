NBC Securities Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 652.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,557 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 412.2% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 302,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.68. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.