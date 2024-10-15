NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $10.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $535.24. 405,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,980. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.91 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $511.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.43.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

