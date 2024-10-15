NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after acquiring an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 57,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.80. The company had a trading volume of 584,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,877. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $286.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.