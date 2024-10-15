NBC Securities Inc. Buys 880 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,486. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

