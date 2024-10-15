NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:NWG opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

