Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai Sells 1,300 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $17,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,467 shares in the company, valued at $872,047.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 3,000 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $40,170.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,800 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $23,634.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fosun Pharmaceutical Shanghai sold 1,399 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $18,942.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,973. The company has a market cap of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

