National Bankshares Boosts Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$32.50

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Price Performance

ALS traded up C$0.08 on Tuesday, reaching C$26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,830. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$24.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.51.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.10 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.3509869 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.