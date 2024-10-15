Mustard Seed Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.27. The stock had a trading volume of 60,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,703. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.51 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

