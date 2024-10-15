Mustard Seed Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Mustard Seed Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mustard Seed Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,237,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,067,000 after purchasing an additional 146,736 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,535,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,365,000 after buying an additional 102,920 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,264,000 after buying an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.39. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

