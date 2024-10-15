Mustard Seed Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,129 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mustard Seed Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.92. 346,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $120.82.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

